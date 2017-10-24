Telegraph Business Ticker

Falls chamber hosts Chowder & Chili Cookoff

The Greater Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its third annual Chowder and Chili Cookoff in Bellows Falls from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday,Oct. 28.

The event is intended to promote shopping locally. Those attending can have their “shop local” cards stamped to enter a raffle.

The chamber will also hold a harvest festival at the same time, featuring music, face painting, cider doughnuts, candy apples and more.

The event kicks off at the Windsor Hotel, and costs $5 per person. The chili and chowder will be served until 3 p.m., which is when judging begins.

One Credit Union recognized for member program

The Credit Union National Association has awarded the 2017 Excellence Award to One Credit Union, with locations in Chester, Springfield, and Claremont, N.H., among others, according to the company newsletter.

One Credit Union was honored for its program called “Building Member Trust: Member Solutions Training Instituting a Proactive, Member Driven Culture.”

State announces $1 million in farm grants

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets recently announced $1 million in grant funding from its Capital Equipment Assistance Program. The money is to help farmers acquire equipment to help eliminate runoff of farm waste into the watershed, improve water quality, reduce the odor from the use of manure, separate phosphorus from manure and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

Grant applications are due by 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Eligible applicants include custom manure applicators, non-profit organizations and farmers.

For the complete CEAP application, program details and additional information, visit agriculture.vermont.gov/ceap, call the agency at (802) 828-2431 or email: AGR at WaterQuality@Vermont.gov

Medical society to address medical marijuana regs

The Vermont Medical Society will hold its 204th annual meeting at the Woodstock Inn on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Among the resolutions to be discussed are a proposal to tighten regulation on medical marijuana, including that it not be prescribed for post-traumatic stress disorder and have mandatory warning labels, among other conditions. The society will also discuss a resolution reaffirming its opposition to legalizing recreational marijuana.

More information can be found at the society’s web site.