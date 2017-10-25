GM girls begin division 3 soccer tournament at home today

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The undefeated Green Mountain girls soccer team will begin its playoff run today at home in Chester at 3 p.m. Having put up a 14-0 record in the regular season, the Chieftains earned the top seed in the tournament and will play the 16th seeded Bellows Falls Terriers.

The GM squad played the Terriers in their last game of the season, notching a 9-0 win. If Green Mountain wins today they will play the winner of the Oxbow, Windsor game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at home.

Here is the Division 3 tournament bracket.