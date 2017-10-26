GM girls rout Bellows Falls in first game of division 3 tournament

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

They were undefeated in the regular season and yesterday afternoon the Green Mountain girls soccer team continued their winning streak beating the Bellows Falls Terriers 10-1.

The top seeded Chieftains got four goals from junior Paige Karl and three from senior Avery Prescott. Mycah White, Lexi White and Hannah Buffum each added a goal to the total. Prescott’s hat trick was the second in as many games.

Bellows Falls got its goal from junior Leanna Mager.

In 15 games this fall, the GM squad has outscored opponents 85-8. As with previous wins, the Chieftains’ defense kept the ball in the Terrier’s end of the field for most of the game.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., the GM girls will host ninth seed Windsor which got past Oxbow 3-2 yesterday. Green Mountain and Windsor have met twice this season. The Chieftains took the first game 4-0 and the second 5-0.