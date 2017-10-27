Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 1, 2017
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
- Approval of Minutes from Oct. 18, 2017 Select Board Meeting
- Citizen Comments
- Old Business
- Jack Coleman Memorial Plaque; Pat Budnick
- 911 Addresses; Matt Wilson
- Police Department Update; Chief Cloud
- General Fund Budget Review
- Adjourn
