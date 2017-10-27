Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 1, 2017

| Oct 27, 2017 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Approval of Minutes from Oct. 18, 2017 Select Board Meeting
  2. Citizen Comments
  3. Old Business
  4. Jack Coleman Memorial Plaque; Pat Budnick
  5. 911 Addresses; Matt Wilson
  6. Police Department Update; Chief Cloud
  7. General Fund Budget Review
  8. Adjourn
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply