UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule
The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of Oct. 30, 2017.
I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!
I-91 activities:
Monday thru Friday – Daytime:
- Continued demolition of span 4 truss and send to recycle
- Begin demolition of pier 3 northbound
- Begin installation of pier 2 cofferdam
- Prep span 1 truss for removal
Golden Hill Road activities:
- Complete grading access area for span 1 and install mid span support for demolition
Monday thru Friday – Daytime:
