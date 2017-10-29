GM girls advance to semifinals with 2-0 win over Windsor

GM’s Avery Prescott, front, races a Windsor defender toward the goal. Photos by Shawn Cunningham

The Green Mountain girls soccer team kept its winning streak alive and moved on to the semi-finals of the state division 3 tournament Saturday with a 2-0 win over the Windsor Yellow Jackets.

Under a cloudless sky with warm temperatures, a large crowd watched as the Chieftains scored twice in the first half.  But in the second, a game Windsor squad kept GM from finding the back of the net despite many tries.

Erin Otis, left, and Windsor’s Morgan McKeen vie for the ball

GM’s scoring came from senior Avery Prescott with 32:41 left in the first half and sophomore Erin Otis at the 4:40 mark.

The Chieftains have met the Yellow Jackets  three times this season, taking all three games and out scoring Windsor 9-0. For the whole season including the playoffs, GM girls have outscored opponents 87-8.

Green Mountain’s record for the regular season and playoffs is 16 wins and no losses.

Anne Lamson, with the ball, received the game ball from Coach Carolynn Hamilton for her defense.

Also Saturday, 12th seed Vergennes upset 4th seed Rivendell 1-0, to gain the semifinal spot against Green Mountain. That game will be played at Green Mountain at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The winner of that game will go on to the finals against the winner of the Thetford/Peoples Academy semifinal the same day. On Friday, No. 2 seeded Thetford beat Leland & Gray  3 to 0, while No. 3 Peoples bested 11th ranked Stowe 3 to 2 on Saturday.

A large, enthusiastic crowd cheered both teams.

The District 3 finale will be held at Bellows Falls High on Saturday Nov. 4 with the time to be announced.

