GM girls advance to semifinals with 2-0 win over Windsor

The Green Mountain girls soccer team kept its winning streak alive and moved on to the semi-finals of the state division 3 tournament Saturday with a 2-0 win over the Windsor Yellow Jackets.

Under a cloudless sky with warm temperatures, a large crowd watched as the Chieftains scored twice in the first half. But in the second, a game Windsor squad kept GM from finding the back of the net despite many tries.

GM’s scoring came from senior Avery Prescott with 32:41 left in the first half and sophomore Erin Otis at the 4:40 mark.

The Chieftains have met the Yellow Jackets three times this season, taking all three games and out scoring Windsor 9-0. For the whole season including the playoffs, GM girls have outscored opponents 87-8.

Green Mountain’s record for the regular season and playoffs is 16 wins and no losses.

Also Saturday, 12th seed Vergennes upset 4th seed Rivendell 1-0, to gain the semifinal spot against Green Mountain. That game will be played at Green Mountain at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The winner of that game will go on to the finals against the winner of the Thetford/Peoples Academy semifinal the same day. On Friday, No. 2 seeded Thetford beat Leland & Gray 3 to 0, while No. 3 Peoples bested 11th ranked Stowe 3 to 2 on Saturday.

The District 3 finale will be held at Bellows Falls High on Saturday Nov. 4 with the time to be announced.