High wind warning for tonight through tomorrow morning

he National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of Vermont from 8 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday. Warning areas can be seen on the National Weather Service website at www.weather.gov/btv or www.weather.gov/aly.

Warning areas currently include all of Western Massachusetts as well as Rutland, Bennington and Windham counties in Vermont. Those areas should see southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Those winds will likely lead to downed trees, tree limbs and power lines, causing power outages.

The winds could also carry debris at dangerous speeds. Homeowners, renters and business owners are encouraged to remove or secure anything from outdoor areas that could be blown around in high winds and create a hazard. Protect your home by asking neighbors to do the same.

Vermonters are encouraged to heed the below advice in high winds and during power outages: