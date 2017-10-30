Arts events: Nov. 3 through Nov. 11, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Nov. 3 & 4: Green Mountain High performs ‘Waiting for Godot’

Green Mountain Union High School Theatre performs Samuel Beckett’s classic play Waiting for Godot, a tragicomedy in two acts, at 7 p.m. on Friday Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4.

Characters include Ben Haseltine as Vladimir, Alex Beshay as Estragon, Rosie Saccardo as Pozzo, Deirdre Moore as Lucky, and Bri Luman as Boy.

Tickets are $3/students $5/adults. The performance is at the GMUHS auditorium, 716 Vermont Route 103 in Chester. Call 802-875-2146 for more information.

Nov. 3-11: Springfield Players performs ‘Nunsense Vegas Revue’

The Springfield Community Players’ final performance of their 2017 season is Nunsensations: The Nunsense Vegas Revue. The performances are held at the Springfield Community Players Studio on 165 South St. in Springfield.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays Nov. 3, 4 and 10, 11 and with a 2 p.m. afternoon matinee on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Nunsensations takes the audience on a journey to a club in Las Vegas, where the sisters have convinced Mother Superior to perform, following a generous offer from a parishioner. If the sisters agree to perform at the Pump Room at the Mystique Motor Lodge in Las Vegas, they will receive a $10,000 donation to the school. In this tale, the sisters get a taste of show-biz like never before.

Doors for the evening performances open at 7 p.m. and for the matinee, doors open at 1:30 p.m. All tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for seniors and students. Make reservations in advance at www.springfieldcommunityplayer.org or by calling the studio at 802-885-4098.

Nov. 3 & 4: Claremont Community performs ‘Hobbit’

Stevens High School, the Claremont Opera House and World Under Wonder team up to produce the classic tale of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit. The production is at 7 p.m., on Nov. 3 and 4 at Claremont Opera House, 58 Opera House Square in Claremont, N.H.

The story follows Bilbo Baggins as he sets out on an adventure with Gandalf the Grey and the party of dwarves to defeat the dragon of the Lonely Mountain to reclaim the home and wealth of the dwarves.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ticket sales, concessions and donations go toward all three organizations. Tickets are $5 for general admission open seating. Purchase tickets in advance at www.claremontoperahouse.info.