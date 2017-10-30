Community events: Nov. 2 through Dec. 8, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Nov. 2: Chester Rotary hosts Kurn Hattin director

The Rotary Club of Chester welcomes Karen Lansberry, the director of residential services from the Kurn Hattin School, to speak at its First Thursday program on Nov. 2. The event will be at the Fullerton Inn on the Green in Chester.

Socializing begins at 5:15 p.m. and the program goes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The presentation focuses on the admission process at the school.

The Kurn Hattin School was initially founded as an orphanage and the staff remains committed to making sure the residential school is a real home for children.

At Christmas, the Chester Rotary Club along with other area organizations, businesses and schools, work with Lansberry to provide gifts for the children from their wishlists.

The program lasts for an hour. This event is free and open to everyone. For planning purposes, reserve your place by emailing chestervtrotary@gmail.com.

Nov. 2: BRAM hosts annual potluck, Great Turkey Drive program

This year the Black River Academy Museum’s annual potluck dinner is being combined with a program about the Great Turkey Drive on from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2 in the community room at the Church of the Annunciation on 7 Depot St. in Ludlow.

In the 1800s through the early 1900s, farmers would move their turkeys by walking them from the northern part of Vermont down into Boston for sale. Hear the story of these drives where farmers and their families made their way along narrow roadways, fields and across rivers to their destination. Enjoy a turkey dinner. Bring an appetite, a side dish or dessert. Contact glbrehm@tds.net.

Nov. 2: Fearless Writing workshop held

Rockingham Library hosts Crescent Dragonwagon and her two-hour mini-workshop Fearless Writing from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 from 7 to 9 p.m.at the Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. The program helps writers to find their voice, learn how to use their fears and remain motivated even in uncertain times.

Bring a laptop and/or spiral notebook, along with a couple of pens; the group will move between interactive discussion and writing practices. The workshop turns apparent obstacles into material for writing.

The Friends of the Library present this short version of the writing workshop as a fundraiser for a suggested sliding-scale donation of $20–$125.

Registration is recommended. To register or for more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270 or stop by the library. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Nov. 5: Good Neighbors holds Stick Season Social

The eighth annual Stick Season Social is from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5 at The Roundhouse at Jackson Gore, Okemo Ridge Road in Ludlow. The evening’s highlights include a full buffet luncheon, silent auction, raffles, door prizes and a cash bar.

Tickets are $50 per person to benefit Black River Good Neighbors’ food shelf. They can be purchased at the BRGNS Thrift Store, Peoples United Bank, the Book Nook and The Wine & Cheese Depot, all located in Ludlow. Or, purchase tickets online at www.brgn.org. Call 802-228-3663 with any questions. Tickets must be purchased in advance. BRGNS is a Section 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

Nov. 5: Vermont Voices continues with Bill Schubart

Bill Schubart discusses his new novel, Lila and Theron on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at a free event at Phoenix Books Misty Valley, 58 Common St. in Chester. This is the third event this year for the annual Vermont Voices series.

Set in rural America and spanning much of the 20th century, Lila and Theron captures the spirit of the American rural experience, as it relates to their personal stories of love and sacrifice. Bill Schubart is an award-winning novelist and political and cultural commentator heard weekly on Vermont Public Radio.

For more information visit www.phoenixbooks.biz or call 802-875-3400.

Nov. 6: Early bird discount on wreath-decorating workshops

St. Luke’s Church opens an early bird sign-ups for its annual Holiday Wreath Decoration Workshops. Pre-pay by Nov. 6 to guarantee a wreath.

Decorate a pre-made evergreen wreath with collected greens, natural materials, bows and other embellishments. The group supplies the wire, glue guns and equipment necessary to make the decorating successful.

Open to the public, the workshops take place in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St. (Route 11 West) in Chester. Profits benefit both the church and the Chester Conservation Committee’s youth environmental-camp scholarships.

Choose from four workshop sessions:

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Each session will have homemade refreshments.

Space is limited. Participants must pre-register and are encouraged to bring clippers and glue guns if they have them. The $5 early-bird discount on the fee of $40 per wreath will apply to those who pre-register and pay by Monday, Nov. 6.

Make checks out to St. Luke’s Church, designated for the wreath workshop, and mailed to Lillian Willis at PO Box 318, Chester, VT 05143. For additional information and registration, contact Lillian Willis, 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.

Nov. 7: Winhall Library begins writing, cooking clubs

An informal Writers’ Group is forming to share an interest in the craft of writing. Join the group for its first meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Participants are encouraged to help one another, bounce ideas off other members, and talk about the latest news affecting the industry/craft. There will be a moderator at each meeting.

Winhall Memorial Library’s Cookbook Club meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. to eat, share recipes, tips and tricks. The Nov. 9 theme is favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Cookbook Club encourages new and veteran cooks alike to join and share the love of food. The cookbook club is in collaboration with the Winhall Community Arts Center.

Both groups meet at the Winhall Memorial Library at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road, Bondville. Any questions email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741 or visit www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org.

Nov. 7: Film at GM addresses drug use

If Only is a short film that follows the story of two teenage boys who experiment with and become addicted to drugs. The film is intended for teens, parents and adults to raise awareness about prescription drug misuse. The hope is to start conversations that encourage the safe use, storage and disposal of prescription drugs.

The film will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Green Mountain Union High School Library, at 716 Route 103 in Chester.

Following the movie, there will be an open dialogue with a panel of local experts and community members. If you have any questions, contact Brittnay Merrill at 802-875-4172.

Nov. 7: Vermont Rural Caucus invites testimony

The Vermont House of Representatives Rural Development Caucus is holding a public hearing, at the Vermont State House, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to hear from municipal, business, education and non-profit interests about the most pressing issues in rural Vermont. The Vermont State House is located at 115 State St. in Montpelier.

“Rural Vermont faces different pressures and economic challenges than the more urbanized areas of the state,” said Chip Conquest, state representative from Newbury and co-chair of the caucus. “We are looking for viable ideas to strengthen the economies and raise the standard of living in their rural communities.”

Vermonters are invited to testify in person or through submitted testimony as to the most significant factors impacting Vermont’s rural economy.

The Rural Development Caucus is a nonpartisan group of Vermont state representatives that ensures that the needs of rural Vermont are considered when public policy is contemplated, debated or enacted.

Vermonters who are unable to attend but want to submit testimony can send it via email to caucus member Rep. Charlie Kimbell at ckimbell@leg.state.vt.us.

Nov. 8-Dec. 8: Healthcare, Medicare Enrollment help

Rose Ann McCarthy from Valley Health Connections will be at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Route 100 in Londonderry, for three Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register Vermont residents for 2018 healthcare and Medicare as well as supplemental plans. She will take appointments on Nov. 8, Nov. 29 and Dec. 8. Call 802-885-1616 to make an appointment.

Valley Health Connections is a certified navigator organization for Vermont Health Connect and can assist you with enrollment in a Qualified Health Plan, Medicaid or even Medicare.

Neighborhood Connections is a community-based non-profit social services agency serving individuals and families in the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont.