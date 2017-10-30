Weston board chair: Town’s quaint identity imperiled

By Bruce Frauman

At the Weston Select Board meeting on Tuesday Oct. 24, chairman Denis Benson said the town is at a crossroads and gave the board two weeks to consider his thoughts. Benson said Weston is heading down a road to losing its identity as a quaint, rural town.

He added that as people move in from other areas, they want to apply rules and regulations from elsewhere to Weston. Benson said that, at the next meeting, the board will “decide whether we want to start doing every little thing we can do to create more rules and regulations or kinda go back to where — if a person’s got problems — they work it out with their neighbors and do not get the town involved.”

Board member Charles Goodwin then asked about the town borrowing a speed cart from the state, which would tell drivers the speed they are traveling and prompt them to slow down.

Benson cut off that discussion by saying that this is what he was referring about new rules and regulations. The discussion was rekindled later by resident Donald Hart, who said that Chester has at least two signs mounted on poles that display a vehicle’s speed and suggested some information about price and availability could be obtained from the town of Chester. Board member Jim Linville said they cost about $5,000 to purchase.

Linville also said that speed carts can be borrowed from the state for free. Benson said to check with zoning, as neon and flashing lights are prohibited in town. Board member Ann Fuji’i asked if any information was recorded to “give use an idea if it is effective or not.” Linville said some kind of before and after data would need to be collected to know if they are effective or not. Town Administrator Cheryl Barker will ask Marc Pickering if speed carts record speed information.

17-acre parcel sold, health coverage changed

Bids were opened for a 17-acre parcel that Weston had obtained in 1982 for back taxes. The board was unable to locate the descendants of the previous owner. Two adjoining land owners bid $5,000 and $4,000 for the parcel. The board awarded the land to David DiDomenico representing Piper Hill Farm LLC for the higher bid.

Fuji’i asked for some action on repairs to the leak in the roof of the town garage. Linville said the year-long delay was because the board wanted to be sure that any roof would be compatible with the installation of solar panels, should the town decide to add them at some point. The board voted to give the roofing job to Fred Watkins Building and Remodeling, who submitted the low bid of $42,482. Fuji’i said the money has been budgeted.

Based on the advice of Northern Benefits insurance agent Mary Rita Batesole, the Weston Select Board agreed to change insurance companies for its four employees from Blue Cross/Blue Shield to MVP starting Jan. 1, 2018. Blue Cross/Blue Shied raised its rates 9 percent and its maximum out-of-pocket expenses by $250 to $2,750 for individuals and by $500 to $5,500 for families.

Batesole said this was because BC/BS has had 80 percent of the insurance market in Vermont and has been paying a lot of claims. MVP, with 20 percent of the market, raised its rates less than 1 percent and has lowered its maximum out-of-pocket expenses, she said. Also, MVP has partnered with Cigna to provide a broader base of in-network providers.

When previous Green-Up coordinator Kirby Foster moved out of town, Town Treasurer Kim Seymour volunteered to take the post, to which the board agreed.

While the board was looking over the current state of the town finances, Seymour said the budget was “appropriately under budget” for this time of year.