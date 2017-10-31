A no-cook recipe for a stress-free Thanksgiving

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

With all the effort that goes into the Norman Rockwell (or Martha Stewart) vision of Thanksgiving, the holiday meal can be the source of much stress.

Hours of cooking result in a relative few minutes of dining and it always seems like something – a disappointing pie or a cranberry recipe the diners avoid – puts a damper on the meal. And then there’s the cleanup.

Would you be thankful for a stress free turkey day dinner?

You don’t wait until a pack of neighborhood dogs steals your turkey to eat out on a holiday. Several area restaurants are serving variations on a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and some have options for vegetarians and those who may be thankful but can’t abide the big bird.

Reservations are required at some places and advisable at all. Prices may not include tax and gratuity. The number to reserve is at the end of each listing and all are area code 802.

The Fullerton Inn, 42 the Common in Chester, is serving a Thanksgiving buffet from noon to 4 p.m. for $31. 875-2444.

Inn at Weston, 660 Main St. in Weston, has a plated turkey dinner as one choice on a menu that also includes fish, beef and vegetarian entrees. Prices vary and they are serving from 3 to 6:30 p.m. 824-6789.

Inn at Weathersfield, at 1342 Route 106 in Perkinsville, is offering a three-course prix fixe dinner from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner is $52 for adults and $24 for children 12 and under. 263-9217.

Coleman Brook Tavern at the Okemo Mountain Resort, 111 Jackson Gore Road, is serving a Thanksgiving buffet from 3 to 8 p.m. It’s $39.95 for adults and $12.95 for kids under 12. 228-1435.

Landgrove Inn, at 132 Landgrove Road, has a traditional “all you can eat” buffet served from 4 to 6 p.m. for $39.50 for adults and $20 for children under 12. 824-6673.

Leslie’s Tavern in Rockingham, 660 Rockingham Road in Bellows Falls, will offer a traditional buffet from noon to 5 p.m. $35 per person and half price for children. 463-4929.

The Grafton Inn, at 92 Main St. in Grafton, is serving a reservations only plated menu from 1 to 4 p.m. $75 for adults and $29.95 for kids up to age 10. There is also a kid’s menu. The Phelps Barn Pub is open from from 3 to 9 p.m. but is not serving food. 843-2248.

Murdock’s on the Green in Proctorsville is not serving dinner, but has a “Thanksgiving to Go” package with a turkey and traditional fixings that can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day up to 11:30 a.m. These must be ordered in advance. Order by phone 554-0126, on Facebook or just stop in at 42 the Village Green in Proctorsville.