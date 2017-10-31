Superheros, princesses, vampires and a walking taco descend on Chester

| Oct 31, 2017 | Comments 1

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

An unusually large crowd of Halloween revelers marched from Chester-Andover Elementary School to the Green and back late Saturday afternoon before digging into the trunk or treat offerings and going on a hayride.  Two Chester Fire Department firetrucks led the way while two more noisily brought up the rear. Here are a few pictures of the kids (old and young) attending. Click any photo to launch the gallery.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: CelebrationsCommunity and Arts Life

About the Author:

RSSComments (1)

Leave a Reply | Trackback URL

  1. Aula DeWitt says:
    October 31, 2017 at 6:55 am

    Those photos are fabulous. Thank you for publishing them.

Leave a Reply