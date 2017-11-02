GM girls defense blanks Vergennes to reach D-3 finals

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Notching its 17th consecutive victory in as many outings this season, the Green Mountain varsity girls soccer team blanked the Vergennes Commodores 3-0 to win a spot in the Division 3 state finals on Saturday.

Sophomore Erin Otis scored first with 29:32 remaining in the first half on a corner kick by Paige Karl. The Chieftains went into the interval leading 2-0 on a goal by Mycah White with an assist by Paige Karl.

Otis scored again with 33:18 left in the game with an assist from Avery Prescott. GM had 15 shots on goal to the Commodores’ three.

Coach Carolynn Hamilton usually presents a game ball to the outstanding player of the game. On Wednesday, however, she cited the entire defense including Reilly Merrill, Anne Lawson, Brigid Karl, Noelle Gignoux, Rachel Guerra and goal keeper Hannah Buffum.

This was the 10th game in the regular season and playoffs that the Chieftains have held opponents scoreless. Only one team has scored more than one goal against the GM goal keepers.



In the other semi-final, the Thetford Academy Panthers slipped past the Peoples Academy squad by a score of 1-0.

Division 3 final Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Chieftains will play Thetford for the Vermont Division 3 title at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Bellows Falls High School, 406 Union High School Road, Westminster.

If the GM girls wins, they will be escorted back into town around noon by the Chester and Proctorsville Fire departments. The route will be Vermont Rt. 103 from the south into Main Street then over Church Street to North and Depot streets, then west on Main Street again, around the Green and east to Green Mountain High School.