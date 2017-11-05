© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

It’s a tough thing when the first loss of the season comes in the Vermont Division 3 championship game, but after their 3-1 loss, Coach Carolynn Hamilton told the Green Mountain girls soccer team that reaching the finals was something to be proud of and that they would be back.

A tough Thetford Academy team took the game to the Chieftains right from the start, with senior Brooke Horniak scoring the team’s first goal just 1:59 into the game. The GM squad held Thetford scoreless for the remainder of the first half, but could not find the back of the Panther’s net.

In the second half, Thetford’s Lily MacVeagh scored twice without answer until GM senior Lexi White scored with 6:41 left in the game. The Chieftains ramped up their efforts, but in the end it was too late.

Injuries also played a role as defender Rachel Guerra and goal keeper Hannah Buffum left the game in the first half.

“They got us off our game, plain and simple,” said Hamilton after the game, “and we didn’t get back in our game until the last few minutes. They’re a good team, but we’ll be back.”

Hamilton gave the game ball to the squad’s four seniors – Avery Prescott, Sierra Kehoe, Noelle Gignoux and Lexi White – and said they still had soccer to play.

“You’re not done, you’ve got one more” Hamilton told her seniors referring to a tournament held at Otter Valley on Sunday to chose the players for the Lions Cup game between teams of Vermont and New Hampshire all stars next summer. “Fight tomorrow, whatever you’ve got got left, make that team,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton announced that nine players had been named to the Marble Valley League teams. Noelle Gignoux, Anne Lamson and Mycah White were named to the second squad while Paige Karl, Avery Prescott, Sierra Kehoe, Rachel Guerra, Brigid Karl and Madison Wilson were tapped for the first team.

In addition three players – Paige Karl, Kehoe and Prescott were named to the All State team.

“It’s not just me who think you are good,” Hamilton told the team, “other coaches are noticing. Remember, you’re number two in the whole state,” said Hamilton.

Tomorrow, The Chester Telegraph will publish a special section recapping the season and congratulating the team on its remarkable season.