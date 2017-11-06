Arts events: Nov. 10 through Nov. 19, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Nov. 10-19: Main Street Arts presents ‘Into the Woods’

Main Street Arts’ presentation of the musical Into the Woods during the next two weekends in November, re-imagining the show and its characters. The musical is set in grandma’s attic, where the trees may be made from old shutters and Rapunzel’s tower, a ladder.

Performances are at MSA, 35 Main St. in Saxtons River. Times and dates are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11 and Nov. 17 and 18, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19.

Ticket prices are $10 youth (12 and under), $18 in advance, or $20 at the door. Receive a 15 percent discount off the ticket price if you purchase 10 or more at a time.

For more info and to purchase tickets, visit http://mainstreetarts.org/into-the-woods.html.

Nov. 10: New England Youth Theatre puts on fund-raiser

New England Youth Theatre’s Theatre Adventure kicks off their 14th season with the annual fundraising fashion show Putting On Our Finery at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 at the West Village Meeting House, 29 South St. in West Brattleboro. The season will culminate in two spring productions: Twelfth Night and Questery.

The evening’s festivities include fashion, live music, acting, and Brattleboro’s radio personality “Fish,” will be the pie auctioneer. During intermission, desserts will be provided.

Audience members are invited to attend in their own splashy finery. Tickets are $15, $25, $50, your choice in support of NEYT’s inclusive Theater Adventure Program. The ticket price includes admission and a fine array of desserts.

Purchase tickets in advance at www.neyt.org, or at the NEYT Box Office in person on Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m., or by phone 802-246-6398. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The venue is wheelchair accessible. There will be an ASL interpreter.

Nov. 11: Castlebay performs

in Bellows Falls

Stone Church Arts presents Samhain, Banking the Fire with Castlebay, a concert at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St., in Bellows Falls.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors.

Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Nov. 12: Windham Orchestra hold diverse concert

Music & Life, a diverse concert by the Windham Orchestra, will be performed at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Latchis Theatre, 50 Main St. in Brattleboro.

Joseph Haydn’s “Military Symphony” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” are on the program. Also planned is Benjamin Britten’s “Sea Interludes” from his opera, Peter Grimes.

Admission is by donation of any amount. For more information, visit the Brattleboro Music Center website at bmcvt.org.