Keewaydin fund-raising dinner at CAES

The community is invited to dine at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St., from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 for its spaghetti dinner to help send students to Keewaydin in the spring.

The homemade dinner will be cooked and dished up by staff and parent volunteers, with wait service provided by CAES students. All proceeds from the event help send the 5th and 6th grade students at Chester-Andover Elementary School to the Keewaydin Environmental Education Center for a week-long outdoor learning experience in the spring of 2018.

Cost for the dinner is: adults $10, seniors citizens $8, kids $5, and children 3 and younger are free. To-go dinners are available by contacting Frank Kelley at 802-875-2108 x6862 or frank.kelley@trsu.org.

Come help decorate the Chester Green

You are invited to come help the Overture to Christmas team Decorate the Town Green on Saturday, Nov. 18. Anyone interested in helping to decorate should meet at 9 a.m. in front of the Free Range Restaurant, 90 Common St. in Chester.

Volunteers will string lights, run power cords and assist with other decorating tasks.

Bring gloves and dress appropriately for the weather. Additionally, volunteers will be able to enjoy refreshments at the Free Range when the work is complete.

If you have any special skills or equipment that would help string lights in trees and on buildings, contact Chris Meyer at 802-342-3139 or phoenician@hotmail.com.

Collaborative seeks mentors for Flood Brook program

Do you want to give back to the community and enjoy spending time with kids?

The Collaborative is seeking mentors for its mentoring program at Flood Brook School​ in Londonderry​. It currently has a higher demand for male mentors 18 and older although all adults are encouraged to apply.

All applicants are subject to state and federal background checks.​ Mentors need to be available to meet with their assigned mentee for one hour per week at Flood Brook for the remainder of the school year. The time and day ​is agreed upon by both the mentor and mentee’s parent/guardian​.

If interested, please contact ​The ​Collaborative at mentoring@thecollaborative. us or call 802-824-4200 for more information​.

