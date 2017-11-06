Community events: Nov. 10 through Nov. 14, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Nov. 10: Discussion on lost Arctic whaling ship

The Walpole Historical Society presents Helen Frink at its next Speaker Series event: Oil, Ice, Bone: Arctic Whaler Nathaniel Ransom. The program is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, and is free and open to the public at the Walpole Town Hall at 34 Elm St. in Walpole.

In January 2016, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association announced the discovery of the wreckage of two sunken whale ships off the Alaskan coast. ‘Oil, Ice, and Bone’ tells the story of these vessels and how they came to be lost in the greatest whaling disaster in American history.

Arctic whaler Nathaniel Ransom served as the third mate of one of the ships abandoned in 1871. He kept a journal – and held onto it as he and his shipmates jettisoned weapons and warm clothing to save their lives. His eyewitness account of whaling’s brutal slaughter and sudden losses is enriched by presenter Frink’s affection for an ancestor she discovered through his journals a century after his death.

More information may be found at www.walpolehistory.org.

Nov. 11: ‘City Slickers’ screens in Ludlow

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium’s next movie feature is City Slickers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 in the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium, 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

Rated PG-13, City Slickers is a 1991 American western comedy film, starring Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern, Bruno Kirby and Jack Palance.

City Slickers blends sight gags, one-liners and sincerity, with both humor and drama arising from the characters and their situations. Mitch (Billy Crystal) is a radio station sales executive who finds himself in the throes of a mid-life crisis; accompanied by two friends, Phil (Daniel Stern) and Ed (Bruno Kirby) in the grip of similar problems, he heads to New Mexico for his birthday to participate in a two-week vacation cattle drive to Colorado.

Admission is free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. Berkshire Bank will supply the popcorn. For more information, call 802-228-7239 or visit www.fola.us.

Nov. 11: Harvest Supper And Square Dance

Windham’s Annual Harvest Supper and Square Dance begins at 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 at the historic Windham Meeting House, 26 Harrington Road, Windham, on the corner of Windham Hill Road.

The dinner is hosted and prepared by the Windham Community Organization, serving ham, butternut squash, baked beans, scalloped potatoes (plus a gluten-free version), salad, sweetbreads, rolls and assorted homemade pies.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, or $25 per family. Donations are appreciated for the musicians.

After dessert, Sally Newton will direct the youth ukulele players, and then call the moves for a square dance accompanied by talented local musicians. Proceeds benefit Windham area residents through WCO. For more information call 802-874-4211.

Nov. 11: Donate to Okemo’s Ski and Snowboard Swap

Okemo Mountain Resort is looking for donations of ski and snowboard gear to help keep tuition affordable for its programs. Their annual Ski & Snowboard Swap to benefit Okemo Mountain School is scheduled the weekend of Nov. 17 to 19.

Drop off donated gear at the Sitting Bull Restaurant (via the slopeside entrance near First Aid) at 350 Mountain Road in Okemo’s Clock Tower base lodge on:

Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



No donated or consignment gear will be accepted during Swap hours. All donations are tax-deductible.

Okemo Mountain School relies heavily on fundraisers like the annual Ski & Snowboard Swap to help keep lesson costs down. OMS athletes are given the opportunity to train in alpine ski racing, snowboarding and freestyle skiing while pursuing a rigorous course of academic study. For further information, contact Mariel Meringolo at mmeringolo@okemomountainschool.org or call 802-228-1513.

Nov. 12: Authors Cummings, Buchanan, Crews at Vermont Voices

Phoenix Books Misty Valley hosts Dede Cummings, Megan Buchanan, and James Crews at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 for a discussion of Cummings’ To Look Out From, Buchanan’s Clothesline Religion and Crews’ The Book of What Stays. This is the fourth event this year in the store’s annual Vermont Voices series. The event is free and open to the public at Phoenix Books Misty Valley located at 58 Common St. in Chester.

Dede Cummings’ poems in To Look Out From chronicle the relationship between self and the natural world, between self and others. It was her first poetry collection and was awarded the 2016 Homebound Publications Poetry Prize. Her second poetry collection, The Meeting Place, is due out in May 2018 from Salmon Poetry. She lives in Brattleboro, where she designs books and runs the Green Writers Press.

In Telling My Father, James Crews explores familial bonds, memory, and grief through a written collection of poems. Crews’ first collection of poetry, The Book of What Stays, won the 2010 Prairie Schooner Book Prize and a Foreword Magazine Book of the Year Award. He lives on an organic farm with his partner in Shaftsbury and regularly leads Mindfulness and Writing workshops throughout New England.

Megan Buchanan’s Clothesline Religion chronicles 20 years of adventures in the life of an artist as a young single mother. She currently lives in Guilford with her young son and is an English Language Arts faculty member at the Greenwood School in Putney.

Copies of the books are available for attendees to purchase and have signed. For more information call 802-875-3400 or visit www.phoenixbooks.biz.

Nov. 14: Grace Cottage offers free beginner tai chi classes

The Grace Cottage Community Wellness Center is offering free Level 1 Tai Chi for Balance classes, from 1:30–2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning on Nov. 14. Classes are held in the Community Wellness Room in the Grace Cottage Heins Building, 133 Grafton Road in Townshend.

This class, based on the teachings of Dr. Paul Lam, provides instruction in the Sun style of tai chi. This style lends itself to those with balance issues, as it is very upright.

The instructor is Alicia Moyer, certified fall prevention tai chi instructor, and SASH coordinator. Register by calling 802-365-4115 Ext. 108 by Thursday, Nov. 9.

An ongoing Level 2 Tai Chi for Balance class is also offered for free, for anyone who has completed Level 1. It is held on Tuesdays, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Call 802-365-4115 Ext. 108 or email amoyer@valleycares.org for more information.