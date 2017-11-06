Congratulations Chieftains on a great season

| Nov 06, 2017 | Comments 0

Photo by Doug MacPhee

By Shawn Cunningham
© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The 2017 high school soccer season came to a close on Saturday and, while the Green Mountain girls team did not win the state Division 3 title, they rolled up a remarkable record of 17 straight wins until losing their final contest 3-1 to the Thetford Panthers.

Coach Carolynn Hamilton gives the game ball to her seniors amid laughter and tears after the championship game. Photo by Shawn Cunningham

There was laughter and tears after the game as GM coach Carolynn Hamilton told her players and their parents that they should be proud of what they accomplished to get to the championship game: winning 14 regular season games and 3 in the playoffs and outscoring their opponents 91 to 11.

“We’ll be back here next year,” said Hamilton as she turned a small, lime green soccer in her fingers. The “game ball” is given to the player or players who performed especially well in the game. The last game ball of the season went to the seniors, but Hamilton told them it was not their last game.

“You’re not done, you’ve got one more,” Hamilton told her seniors referring to the tournament that was to be held at Otter Valley on Sunday, in which about 100 senior soccer players are invited to play several games to chose the players for the Lions Cup game between teams of Vermont and New Hampshire all stars next summer. The selection will be announced later this year.

“Fight tomorrow, whatever you’ve got got left, make that team,” Hamilton encouraged.

With just four seniors, Green Mountain’s soccer program looks to have a bright future.

“We’re not that old,” Hamilton told The Telegraph, “We’re going to be good next year and we’ll be back.”

Hamilton said that the team plays with a lot of heart and has a lot of depth.

“I’ve been able to play 20 girls in almost every game,” said Hamilton. “Not many schools could do that and keep winning.”

Hamilton aspires to a tougher schedule next season saying that it will “help us get ready for games like this,” referring to the final against Thetford. This was Hamilton’s first season at Green Mountain.

Seniors in action

Chieftains Season History

 Regular Season 
Sept. 5 Mount Saint Joseph Academy
10-0 W
Sept. 8 Black River High School 13-1 W
Sept. 9 Proctor High School 2-1 W
Sept. 12 Twin Valley High School
4-1 W
Sept. 19 Windsor High School
4-0 W
Sept. 23 Otter Valley Union High School
6-0 W
Sept. 27 Leland & Gray High School3-2 W
Sept. 29 West Rutland High School
3-1 W
Oct. 2 Bellows Falls Union High School
6-0 W
Oct. 5 Twin Valley High School3-0 W
Oct. 11Leland & Gray High School5-1 W
Oct. 14 Windsor High School5-0 W
Oct. 18Otter Valley Union High School2-0 W
Oct. 20 Bellows Falls Union High School 9-0 W

Playoffs
Oct. 25 Bellows Falls Union High School 10-1 W
Oct. 28 Windsor High School2-0 W
Nov. 1Vergennes High School3-0 W
Nov. 4 Thetford Academy 1-3 L
Total Chieftain goals - 90

Total opponent goals - 11

2017 Green Mountain Chieftains
Girls Soccer Team

Honors

Marble Valley League

First Team:

  • Paige Karl
  • Avery Prescott
  • Sierra Kehoe
  • Rachel Guerra
  • Brigid Karl
  • Madison Wilson

Second Team

  • Noelle Gignoux
  • Anne Lamson
  • Mycah White

All State Team:

  • Paige Karl
  • Sierra Kehoe
  • Avery Prescott
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: FeaturedSoccerSports News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply