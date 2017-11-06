Elks offering college scholarships to area students

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Springfield Elks Lodge, 49 Park St. in Springfield, has announced that graduating seniors from Springfield, Green Mountain and Black River high schools as well as home-schooling networks within the surrounding towns can apply for up to $50,000 in college scholarships through the Elks National Foundation’s Most Valuable Student Scholarship competition. The contest was launched on Sept. 1 and will lessen the cost of college tuition for 500 deserving students nationwide.

In total, Elks National Foundation will fund nearly $3.74 million in college scholarships through its three scholarship programs, $2.44 million through the Most Valuable Student Scholarship.

The MVS program will award 20 top winners scholarship ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up receive $4,000 scholarships. The scholarship is available to all high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks.

Males and females compete separately, and are judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need. Completed applications must be turned in to the applicant’s nearest Elks Lodge, no later than Nov. 27, 2017. The 500 national winners will be announced in late April.

Applications for the 2017-2018 contests are to be submitted online at www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm For more information about the Most Valuable Student scholarship and many other scholarships available to graduating seniors through ENF, visit www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/ or for information about local scholarship opportunities from the Springfield Elks Lodge or VT State Elks Association, please email Jacqueline Driscoll-Page at jedriscoll@hotmail.com.