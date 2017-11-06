To the editor: In school merger, money is not the only issue

Bells, whistles, and other distractions aside, Mount Holly and Ludlow residents are again being asked if they are willing to see Black River High School close its doors, and again money is an issue.

The school tax rate appears to decrease when there is no local high school, but much of that decrease is the removal of transportation costs. The taxpayer with no school-age children may save money, but students still have to get to a school so the transportation cost is borne by their parents. This impacts lower income families disproportionately. Much of our strength as a nation has been built on a free education. When we make it harder for some to get that education, we are changing that basic premise.

It is being suggested that receiving schools will send buses. They may, but it is unlikely that they will travel the hills to find the students as our local buses do. If our school board decides to pick up older students along with elementary school students and deliver them to centralized locations to meet the other school buses, some of the tax savings will disappear. Meanwhile, at least an hour a day would be added to each student’s current ride time.

Apparently there is no other Life Skills special education class in near-by districts. The number of profoundly disabled students who require this type of education varies from year to year, but if Black River HS is closed such a class would still have to be found for them. If this class is far away, the district can be responsible for paying for the student’s board as well as tuition. This could deplete any expected tax break.

Not only does local control go out the window, but closing a school guarantees an economic decline for that community. Ludlow would probably feel that decline more than Mount Holly.

Black River High School thinks in terms of our students. The high school sees Mount Holly and Ludlow as one community. The question will be, does Mount Holly see itself as a part of that community, and will Ludlow reaffirm the strength of that community.

Carol Ballou

Belmont