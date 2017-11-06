To the editor: Warm Hands Warm Hearts thanks community for support

The 10th Annual Blanket & Outerwear Drive was a great success due to the amazing community support for the event.

Individuals and families who selected items at the distribution were truly blessed with a wide array of blankets, handmade quilts, coats, boots, hand-knit hats, mittens, etc. Many area residents will be warmer this winter due to the community’s continual support of this worthy event.

Thank you to all of the collection sites including area churches, Chester and Andover Town Offices, Green Mountain Union High School, Chester-Andover Elementary School, Whiting Library and Chester Jiffy Mart. A special thank you to the Congregational Church of Chester for allowing the use of its Fellowship Hall for the event. The larger space, area for children to play, and use of clothing racks provided for easier “shopping.”

The event has a new name so watch newspaper articles next fall announcing the 11th Annual Warm Hands Warm Hearts Blanket and Outerwear Drive.

Georgia Ethier

Warm Hands Warm Hearts

Blanket/Outerwear Drive Volunteer