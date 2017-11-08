Mailbox in Baltimore damaged by shotgun

© Telegraph Publishing LLC

ust before 10 p.m. on Monday night a Baltimore resident told police that someone had used a shotgun to vandalize her mailbox.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, Carol Lighthall reported to troopers that someone in an older model black truck with a flatbed had damaged her mailbox with a shotgun. When Lighthall’s son went to look at the damage, the same truck drove by again operated by a “younger” white man with a beard.

Police found spent shotgun shells at the scene and searched for the truck. If anyone has any information in regards to the above incident please contact Trooper Gary T. Salvatore at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.