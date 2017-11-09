Police seek info on Peru burglary
Press release | Nov 09, 2017 | Comments 0
ermont State Police are looking for information on the recent burglary of a Peru home.
According to a press release sometime between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4 someone took one pair of orange and black Rossignol skis and eight pairs of ski poles from a locker in a common area of a condominium on Birches Way in the town of Peru. Police are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact Trooper Colin Shepley at 802-722-4600.
