Police seek info on Peru burglary

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

ermont State Police are looking for information on the recent burglary of a Peru home.

According to a press release sometime between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4 someone took one pair of orange and black Rossignol skis and eight pairs of ski poles from a locker in a common area of a condominium on Birches Way in the town of Peru. Police are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact Trooper Colin Shepley at 802-722-4600.