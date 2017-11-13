Arts events: Nov. 15 through Nov. 19, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Nov. 15: Northern Stage presents ‘Little Mermaid’

The Little Mermaid, based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film, runs live on stage at the Barrette Center for the Arts, 74-76 Gates St. in White River Junction, Nov. 15 through Jan. 7. For tickets and information, call 802-296-7000 or visit www.northernstage.org. Tickets start at $15 for students and $34 for adults. Free post-show conversations with the cast and crew will follow the evening performance on Saturday, Nov. 25 and the matinees on Sunday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Jan. 7.

Discounted tickets are available for preview performances Nov. 15 through 17. Also, $15 Anytime Student Tickets and $5 Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are available for any performance while ticket supplies last, regular adult ticket prices range from $34-$69. Many afternoon matinees will be offered for this production to encourage families to attend the performance together. The Little Mermaid is recommended for ages 5 and up. A complimentary post-show reception with the cast follows the opening night performance on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Nov. 17: ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’ in Charlestown

River Theater Company of Charlestown is bringing the New Hampshire premiere of A Christmas Story: The Musical to the Claremont Opera House at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, Saturday, Nov. 18 and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 58 Opera House Square in Claremont.

The Broadway hit, with music by Oscar and Tony-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and book by Joseph Robinette, is based on the classic comedy film of the same name.

It follows the quest of 9-year-old Raphie Parker for the Christmas gift of his dreams, an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his goal.

For advance tickets, go to www.rivertheater.org, call the Claremont Opera House Box Office 603-542-4433, or visit one of their community ticket outlets Jiffy Mart in Charlestown, N.H., Marro Home Center in Claremont, N.H., Joanie Joan’s Baked Goods Co. in Walpole, N.H., or the Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Vt. Tickets will also be available at the door. Ticket prices are: adults $15, children and seniors $13.

The group is always looking for volunteers who love theater and community events but don’t want to appear on stage. There are a lot of opportunities to get involved—set construction, props, costumes, production assistants, and advertising. For more information email mwright@rivertheater.org and visit itsFacebook page.