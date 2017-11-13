Black River Good Neighbors seeks holiday giving sponsors

Black River Good Neighbors is looking for sponsors for its holiday giving program. A Black River Good Neighbor holiday sponsorship extends help to neighbors in need.

Sponsor a holiday meal, a gift for a child, or both. BRGNS will attach a card with good wishes from you in honor of your family, or in memory of a loved one or a member of your organization.

Sponsorships are available at $20 toward a complete holiday dinner with all the trimmings, or to purchase each child a gift.

Send or drop off donations to BRGNS, 37B Main St., Ludlow, VT 05149, or go to www.BRGN.org to donate online, include your name, and the name or names that you want to appear on the card. Black River Good Neighbor Services is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, call Krey at 802-228-3663.