Blend sweet,savory to perfection with this chicken dish

The Sweet Fight:

I would love to begin this recipe with a promo for my third cookbook, titled “The Sweet Fight.” You can find it on Amazon and its digital Kindle community. Having recently begun to understand how the Kindle app works, I urge you to grab the Kindle version for $2.99. This cookbook is all about making the right choices for children and as a parent or grandparent. One look at the cover, and I think it will tell the story even better.



Ithink my favorite meals growing up was the fried chicken with honey my dad used to make. He always had it on his menu in every restaurant he owned, and for good reason! Delicious.

So I ran with the idea, added a little more spice and I think this is a recipe that will stay on your mind for years to come as well.

Oil for frying

1 pound chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces

6 tablespoons cornstarch

6 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

10 tablespoons water

Juice from 1 orange, plus extra juice

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2-4 tablespoons minced red bell pepper

2 teaspoons minced garlic in oil

2 teaspoons butter or margarine

1/4 cup honey

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1/2 teaspoon dried ginger

Heat oil in deep fryer according to manufacturer’s instructions. Or heat 3-4 cups oil in heavy saucepan over medium to medium high heat until it reaches 375-degrees F.

In a large bowl, blend cornstarch, flour, baking powder and salt. Whisk in the water until smooth.

Put all the chicken pieces in batter and gently stir until all the pieces are coated.

Carefully drop a third of the chicken pieces in hot oil and deep fry 2 to 3 minutes, or until browned and floating, turning at least once to evenly cook.

Remove to a paper towel-lined pan and give the oil a minute rest to reheat. Repeat with remaining chicken (in batches if needed), until all of it is cooked.

In a small bowl, whisk 1 tablespoon orange juice with cornstarch until smooth; set aside.

In a large skillet, over medium high heat, add red bell pepper, garlic and butter.

Cook 2 minutes, stirring often. Add honey, remaining orange juice(adding more juice to make 3/4 cup), orange zest and ginger.

Bring to boiling and stir in cornstarch slurry. Stir and cook until thickened, about 10 seconds.

Reduce heat to medium and add all the chicken. Stir to coat each piece and continue cooking until all the chicken is heated through.

Remove to serve immediately.