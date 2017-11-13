Chester Chatter: The excitement in preparing for Thanksgiving

By Ruthie Douglas

In the days rushing up to Thanksgiving Day, our farmhouse was filled with a delicious smells. It was the beginning of getting the holiday dinner ready. Mother Helene loved holidays and she was a great cook.

Every kitchen should have a pantry and that was what we had. Shelves went to the ceiling and across the small room was the broad shelf. One wall sported hooks for hanging pots and pans. This room of ours was not heated. It was like a walk-in cooler.

At least three kinds of fudge would be made, cut into squares and laid on the broad shelf. Next came popcorn balls. We had cracked butternuts — a hard job — and many of the goodies had nuts in them. There also was homemade cranberry relish and perhaps four kinds of pies and some cupcakes.

A couple of days before the big family dinner, we all helped getting the vegetables ready. The dinner often filled two rooms with tables set up for the meal. We took our time eating, laughing and visiting. Later in the afternoon, we played cards and the boys watch the football game on TV.

May your Thanksgiving be happy.

Celebrations and transitions

Kenny Forbes of Colorado has been visiting his dad Skip Forbes. It has been great to see Kenny again.

Gianina Kennedy, FNP-BC, who has left Chester Health Center/Family Medicine for a new position in the Springfield Medical Care Systems, will be greatly missed by co-workers, patients and friends.

Carolyn Van Tassell, who was once a home economics teacher at Green Mountain Union High, has died. Her husband Bruce taught woodworking at the school.

Jeanette Richardson recently enjoyed a visit from her pen pal of 64 years, Sandra Douglas of Virginia Beach, Va. The ladies had a good time. They became pen pals in the 7th grade!

Ben Bolaski celebrated his birthday with a family dinner. It is always great to see my grandson and his wife Sarah.

And happy birthday to my granddaughter Ivy.

I want to thank all those who tell me how much they enjoy my columns. It means so much to me. Thank you.

This week’s trivia question: How much did it cost to play one song on the juke box at the Country Girl Diner awhile ago?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The Putnam Diner was located where Jack’s Diner was.



Street Talk



Do you like the change from Daylight Savings Time?