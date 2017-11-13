Community events: Nov. 17 through Nov. 20, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Nov. 17: Gear up at Okemo’s Ski, Snowboard Swap

Okemo Mountain Resort’s annual Ski and Snowboard Swap to aid Okemo Mountain School is scheduled Friday to Sunday, Nov. 17 to 19, at Clock Tower base lodge at Okemo Mountain Resort, 306 Mountain Road in Ludlow.

You can get new-and-used equipment, clothing and accessories at great prices. Proceeds from purchases benefit Okemo Mountain School, a non-profit educational institution dedicated to the academic and athletic development of serious snow sports athletes.

Admission is $5 for the public or free for Okemo employees. The sale will be open Friday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. From 3 to 4 p.m. is the early-buy hour.

The Swap will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The school relies heavily on fundraisers like the annual Ski and Snowboard Swap to help keep tuition affordable. OMS athletes are given the opportunity to train in alpine ski racing, snowboarding, and freestyle skiing while pursuing a rigorous course of academic study.

For further information, contact Mariel Meringolo at mmeringolo@okemomountainschool.org or call 802-228-1513.

Nov. 18: Decorate Chester Green for holidays

n Saturday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m., the Chester Overture to Christmas team will hold a “decorate the town Green” event.

Anyone interested in helping to decorate the green should meet in front of the Free Range at 90 On the Common in Chester.

Volunteers will string lights, run power cords and assist with other decorating tasks. Bring gloves and wear warm clothes appropriate to the weather. Volunteers will enjoy refreshments at the Free Range when the work is complete.

If you have any special skills or equipment that would help them string lights in trees and on buildings, contact Chris Meyer at 802-342-3139 or phoenician@hotmail.com.

Nov. 18: Springfield Farmers Market holds holiday market

The Springfield Farmers Market will hold a Thanksgiving Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at the United Methodist Church at 10 Valley St. in Springfield.

Vendors will offer a variety of products, including grass-fed beef, honey, maple syrup, eggs, roasting chickens and chicken potpie. Also available will be fall produce, as well as homemade baked items, jellies, pickles and relishes.

There will also be an assortment of unique handcrafted items. Pies can be preordered by calling 802-885-4096. The Springfield Farmers Market is a non-profit; the website is springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com; the email address is springfieldfarmersmarket@gmail.com and the phone is 802-885-4096. They can also be found on Facebook. New vendor inquiries are welcome.

Nov. 18: Rock collector, author speaks at Rock Library

Mary B. Crowther will discuss her new book, Gathering Rocks: A Collection of Memories in Word and Image, and share samples from her extensive mineral collection on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.

Gathering Rocks was written for anyone interested in how the landscape reflects the geologic cycles of building up and erosion. It connects with Crowther’s passion for watercolor. Many of her paintings are included in the book along with some of her poems and stories. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

This free and open to the public program is suitable for children as well as adults. For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

Nov. 18: Kids’ Dive-In Movie Night at EdgarMay

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center invites children ages 6 and up to the Dive-In Movie Night event from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring pizza, a craft activity and swimming—while a PG movie plays poolside.

The third Saturday of each month is known as Kids’ Night Out. Cost is $10 per child, while members pay half-price.

Registration for children, ages 6 and up, can be done over the phone, in person, or online at www.myreccenter.org. Space is limited, pre-registration and advanced payment are required. Register before Nov 17 to get a spot. (Parents can register children under 6 if an adult is present.)

The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center promotes healthy lifestyles for children and adults throughout Southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Youth memberships are $13/month. Check out its Facebook page for up to the minute information and updates.

For more info about the cost of membership, other youth-oriented activities, or to register for their monthly youth event, contact the EdgarMay at 802-885-2568 or by email stilden@myreccenter.org.

Nov. 19: Chester Baptist hosts free Thanksgiving dinner

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a free community dinner this year. The traditional fixings of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, squash, and cranberry sauce will be served, followed by a selection of pies.

Dinner starts at 5 p.m. in the lower level of the Chester Baptist Church, opposite the Green at 162 Main St. in downtown Chester. Call 802-875-2638 to RSVP by Friday, Nov. 17.

Nov 20: Chester Seniors Citizens holds monthly lunch

Join the Chester Senior Citizens Club for its monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 at the Chester Congregational Church on 469 Main St. Learn how to make your own Christmas Cards. Bring a place setting, if possible a dish to share, and a friend. If you need a ride, call Georgia 802-875-6242.