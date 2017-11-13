To the editor: Neighborhood Connections thanks VT Community Foundation
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 13, 2017 | Comments 0
Neighborhood Connections would like to thank the Lyman Orton Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation for its recent grant for annual support. These monies will go to provide much-needed help to our neighbors in the community.
Neighborhood Connections is a community-based organization serving individuals and families in the mountain towns of south-central Vermont with particular emphasis on those most vulnerable. We respond to community-identified needs with a range of social services and health-related programs.
Gloria Dawson
Interim executive director
Neighborhood Connections
Londonderry
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author: