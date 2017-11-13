To the editor: Neighborhood Connections thanks VT Community Foundation

Neighborhood Connections would like to thank the Lyman Orton Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation for its recent grant for annual support. These monies will go to provide much-needed help to our neighbors in the community.

Neighborhood Connections is a community-based organization serving individuals and families in the mountain towns of south-central Vermont with particular emphasis on those most vulnerable. We respond to community-identified needs with a range of social services and health-related programs.

Gloria Dawson

Interim executive director

Neighborhood Connections

Londonderry