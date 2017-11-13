Tuesday events: School choice discussion; SoVerA on telescopes; wood heat workshop

School Choice discussion with Rob Roper

Black River Independent School invites the public to educate their selves on the Nov. 28 vote. The group hosts Rob Roper, president of the conservative Ethan Allen Institute, discussing History and Benefits of School Choice in Vermont. Roper believes school choice has the power to lower education costs (ie. by lower property taxes); improve student outcomes, and increase equity in the Vermont education system.

Attend at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Community Center, 37 Main St. in Ludlow. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact them at blackriverindependentschool@gmail.com, visit its FAQ page, or connect with them on Facebook at Black River Independent School.

SoVerA talks telescopes

he Southern Vermont Astronomy Group holds its monthly meeting and public presentation at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Whiting Library Community Room, 117 Main St. in Chester. The venue is ADA accessible.

Telescopes and binoculars, big and small, will be shown during a talk, “Should I Buy a Telescope?” The various types of telescopes available will be discussed as well as what those in the field feel is an optimal way to get involved in astronomy.

Members will answer any questions; help attendees determine what’s best for their needs and talk about how to find deals.

This presentation will be held rain or shine. Talks and presentations are free and open to the public.

The Southern Vermont Astronomy Group is an organization composed of amateur and professional astronomers, educators, students and lots of members of the lay public. Visit http://sovera.org for more information.

Wood heat workshop in Cavendish

Learn about the new clean burning technologies for heating residential and small commercial buildings with Vermont’s local, renewable fuel. The Cavendish Energy Committee holds a free workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the Cavendish town office meeting room, 37 High Street in Cavendish.

Emma Hanson, a specialist in wood heat from Vermont’s Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, gives an overview of the latest clean burning systems, from wood boilers and high-efficiency furnaces to pellet stoves and efficient fireplaces. Brian Hernon from HB Energy Solutions in Springfield shares his perspective on installation and system design of these wood fired systems. Bring questions and get answers from the experts.

Anyone may attend the workshop, no reservation required. For more information, call Mary Ormrod at 802-226-7783.