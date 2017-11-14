Dolores Gragen Kennett, 75, Chester native who loved gardening, cooking and family

Dolores Alice (Gragen) Kennett, fondly referred to as “Hon” by her loved ones, passed away unexpectedly Sunday Nov. 12, 2017. She was 75.

Mrs. Kennett was born in Chester, Vt., on July 28, 1942 to Eula (Brooks) Gragen and Arthur Gragen.

She attended Chester schools, where she graduated in 1960. In July 1961, she married the love of her life, Robert Kennett, with whom they were blessed with two children Penelope Bardell and Kevin Kennett.

She enjoyed raising her children in Chester until they relocated to Winooski. In 1980, they bought the IGA in Winooski and opened another one in Colchester. She retired in 1987. Mrs. Kennett enjoyed gardening, watching her birds, traveling, making quilts for loved ones and fishing with her husband. But she especially enjoyed baking.

Mrs. Kennett is survived by her husband Robert, two sisters: Elaine Blair and her husband Bart, and Muriel Benware. She was predeceased by her sister Melba Gragen. She is also survived by a daughter Penelope Bardell of Exeter, N.H., a son Kevin Kennett and wife Carol of Colchester.