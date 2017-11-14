Janet Greenlees, 90, Chester resident who loved adventure

Chester resident Janet L. Greenlees, died on Nov. 12, 2017 at the Meadows Home in Rutland. She was 90.

Ms. Greenlees was born on July 10, 1927 in New Brunswick, N.J., where she attended grade school. She attended college in Wisconsin, where she played basketball. After college, she taught seventh and eighth grade science.

Ms. Greenlees loved to travel with her friends in Europe and Africa. In 1978 she moved to Chester, where she cared for her father. She volunteered at the Springfield Library and was a certified tax preparer, doing tax returns for seniors free of charge. Ms. Greenlees was an active member of the First Universalist Parish of Chester and in her community.

A friend, Nancy Davis of Chester, said, “Janet lived life to the fullest and inspired many people along the line. With a great sense of humor, she was always ready for a new adventure, whether it be traveling around the world, delving into a good book or walking the hills of Vermont. She will be greatly missed and I feel privileged to have known her for the past 10 years.”

She loved music and the arts and played the viola. Ms. Greenlees was also a volunteer ski instructor for children at Okemo Mountain Ski Resort. While she never married, she loved having a dog as a companion. Her last is Baxter.

Ms. Greenlees was a free spirit in her own quiet way. She loved to spend her summers at her cottage in Kingston, Ont. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her. The celebration of her life will be held at Chester’s First Universalist Parish in the spring.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.