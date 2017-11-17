CAES invites public to participate in Mitten Tree giving program

Chester-Andover Elementary School is inviting the public to participate in its Mitten Tree giving program to bring a brighter Christmas to 44 children from the community.

Come by the school, 72 S. Main St. in Chester, during regular hours and pick a mitten from the tree in the school lobby. Each mitten represents one child, with two choices of clothing and two of toys to purchase for each.

Purchase a gift and return it, wrapped for the holidays, to the school by Dec. 12. Be sure to attach the mitten to the outside of the package.