CAES invites public to participate in Mitten Tree giving program
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 17, 2017 | Comments 0
Chester-Andover Elementary School is inviting the public to participate in its Mitten Tree giving program to bring a brighter Christmas to 44 children from the community.
Come by the school, 72 S. Main St. in Chester, during regular hours and pick a mitten from the tree in the school lobby. Each mitten represents one child, with two choices of clothing and two of toys to purchase for each.
Purchase a gift and return it, wrapped for the holidays, to the school by Dec. 12. Be sure to attach the mitten to the outside of the package.
Regular hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on Wednesday, Nov. 22, when hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. School also will be closed on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life
About the Author: