UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule – Special Caution

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of Nov. 20, 2017.

NOTE: MOTORISTS PLEASE USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING THRU THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE AS THERE MAY BE DELAYS DUE TO THE HIGH VOLUME OF TRAFFIC DURING THE THANKSGIVING DAY HOLIDAY WEEKEND.

I-91 NORTHBOUND & SOUTHBOUND ARE REDUCED TO ONE LANE WITHIN THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!

I-91 activities:

Monday thru Friday – Daytime:

Complete removal of Span 1 mid-support tower

Relocate crane to the west side of the southbound bridge.

Prep Pier 1 for demolition.

SLOW MOVING TRAFFIC BOTH NB & SB EXPECTED DUE TO THE HIGH VOLUME OF MOTORISTS ON THE ROAD FOR THE THANKSGIVING DAY HOLIDAY TRAVEL.

Golden Hill Road activities:

Complete Pier 2 cofferdam and continue excavation

Continue assembly of pier forms

Monday thru Friday – Daytime:

