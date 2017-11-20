Joyce Carleton, 67, was active in Legion Auxiliary, loved her grandson

Joyce Carleton, 67, of Chester, died on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at Springfield Hospital following a brief illness. She was surrounded by loved ones.

Mrs. Carleton was born on Feb. 5, 1950 to Phyllis I. and Otto E. Weber. She was a member of the Chester American Legion Auxiliary for 16 years as well as the Gassetts Grange.

Mrs. Carleton enjoyed bingo and helping others. Her biggest joy was being with her grandson, Hunter.

In her weekly column for The Chester Telegraph, Ruthie Douglas recalls Mrs. Carleton as a “loving, caring and wonderful person” who was the “backbone of bingo games. She always offered her help on the many projects undertaken by the Ladies Auxiliary. She was the helping hand at the events at the Gassetts Grange. Joyce was always there and she will always been remembered.”

Mrs. Carleton is survived by her husband Robert Carleton of Chester, her son Frankie Carleton and Cayala Goodrich, and their son Hunter Carleton; and her siblings Ruth, Mary, Walter and Bill. She is also survived by many other family members and friends.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester. It will be followed by a celebration of life at the Chester American Legion Post 67 in Chester. She will be missed by many.