To the editor: Magic Mtn. thanks all for Coat Giveaway help

A big Thank You to all the generous community members who donated warm winter clothing for Magic Mountain’s Coat Giveaway.

Thank you also to our employees Amanda Bourque, Mary Ives, Mary Beth Hatheway and our partners at Four Seasons Sotheby’s Real Estate in Londonderry — especially Nancy Jensen, Gary Coger and Meredith Stock — for helping to collect and distribute clothing.

Finally, it shouldn’t go unsaid that our great local media publications helped us get the word out about the Coat Giveaway so families knew to come to Magic last Saturday and find what they needed.

Caring neighbors helping other neighbors stay warm during the winter. Now that’s something to give thanks for during the Thanksgiving holidays!

Magic Mountain Ski Area

Londonderry

