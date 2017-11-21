Chester DRB agenda for Monday, Nov. 27, 2017
The Chester Development Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., following a 5:15 p.m. site visit to 288 Depot St. Below is its agenda.
1) Comments from citizens
2) Final Plat review for Chester Lands LLC
3) Boundary Line Adjustment application (#514) by Nancy & Bill Lindsay
4) Deliberative session on previous matters if needed
