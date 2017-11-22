Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 27, 2017
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at Town Office,
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Nov. 13 meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report B. Activity sheets
6. New Business: A. Health Insurance options – Mary Rita Batesole
7. Old Business: A. Budget FY 2018-19
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS: Next Select Board Meeting, 12/11/2017 at 6:30 p.m.
