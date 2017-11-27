Community events: Nov. 29 through Dec. 5, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Nov. 29: Tour mini-Ludlow in BRAM exhibit

The Black River Academy Museum holds an Open House from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 14 High St. in Ludlow, where it will exhibit miniature replica buildings of downtown Ludlow.

These replicas feature businesses and homes that were on Main Street from 1938 to 1942. Ludlow Elementary School sixth graders and their teacher, Heidi Baitz, worked this year on a project to show what properties looked like during that time. The students assembled and painted the buildings using photos from that era.

Visit and reminisce about the “goings on” in that busy thoroughfare when you were running errands or walking through town on your way to school, or learn more about Ludlow. Refreshments will be served. Call 802-228-5050 for more information.

Dec. 1: Winter Farmers Market kicks off in Weston

Friday Dec. 1 kicks off the first Weston Winter Farmers Market at Walker Farm, the black box theater owned by the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company.

Open from 3 to 6:30 p.m., patrons can purchase dairy, eggs, cheeses, meats and breads as well as prepared foods and goods from artisans and craftspeople. The market will also be open Dec. 8, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.

The Friday Dec. 8 market will feature Andover’s own fiddle and banjo duo John Specker and his daughter Ida Mae. Walker Farm is located at 705 Main St. in Weston.

Dec. 1: Free community dinner in Springfield



The North Springfield Baptist Church hosts a free community dinner on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dishes served may include salads, casseroles, beans, soups, breads, desserts, and beverages. The dinner is open to the public. The church is located at 69 Main St. in North Springfield and is handicap assessable. For more information call 802-886-8107.

Dec. 2: Curling Club to hold clinic

The Upper Valley Curling Club will hold a “Learn to Curl” clinic on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5:45 p.m. at the Barwood Arena at 431 Highland Ave. in White River Junction. The clinic costs $25 per person and is open to individuals, age 12 and older. The club provides all equipment. Wear warm clothing and shoes with non-skid soles. Participants will start with an off-ice introduction to the concepts and rules of the game and then move onto the ice for hands-on instruction. If time allows, they may play a short game.

Space is limited at each session; so interested participants must register in advance at www.uppervalleycurling.org. Click on “Learn to Curl.”

More information about the Upper Valley Curling Club can be found at www.uppervalleycurling.org, or by e-mailing uppervalleycurling@gmail.com.

Dec. 2: Thrifty Attic holds holiday jewelry sale

The Thrifty Attic Holiday Jewelry Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2051 Main St. in Londonderry. The group returns all profit back into the community. This is a one-day-only event. For more information contact mbart3200@hotmail.com.

Dec. 2: Stuff-A-Bus to benefit BRGNS food shelf

Black River Good Neighbor Services holds its annual “Stuff-A-Bus” food drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 in the Shaw’s Market parking lot 213 Main St. in Ludlow.

BRGNS employees and volunteers are busy preparing to deliver gifts and a full holiday dinner to those in need. Over 100 families from the immediate and surrounding towns will be helped this holiday season.

At the Stuff-a-Bus, food shelf volunteers will hand out holiday dinner menus and will ask shoppers to help with the foods most needed: canned fruit, cranberry sauce, pickles, olives, mac and cheese, hot chocolate, cookies, tea, cereal, candy, canned carrots, peas, green beans and corn, gravy, stuffing, soup and coffee. Donations of money are also welcome.

Volunteers are needed to sort the food as it comes in, and other tasks are required so that the Holiday boxes find their way to those who need help. Call Krey or Audrey at BRGNS’ Food Shelf, 802-228-3663 or visit 37B Main St. in Ludlow to ask how you can get involved.

Dec. 2: Rock Library hosts holiday party

The Friends of the Rockingham Library are hosting a Community Holiday Party at the library on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

The public is invited to this free family event. The Stringfield Springers of Saxtons River will be performing live. Light refreshments will be served. Children and their families can decorate a gingerbread person in the library’s youth department. Tickets will be drawn for the Friends’ Holiday Raffle and Silent Auction.

Stop by the library during their business hours now until the party to see the prizes on display, bid and purchase tickets. Silent Auction items include baskets of children’s books and instruments, Peruvian hand-crafts, woodcarvings from around the world and snacks from Vermont Country Store.

Raffle prizes include best-selling books, a Scandinavian hat and mitten set, an artist’s coloring book, and framed prints. Tickets are being sold at the front desk for $1 each or six for $5. All proceeds from the silent auction and raffle will benefit the Friends of the Rockingham Free Public Library. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, visit the library or rockinghamlibrary.org.

Dec. 3: Okemo Mountain holds food drive

On Sunday, Dec. 3, Okemo will host its annual December Cares and Shares Food Drive. When guests donate at least five non-perishable food items, a new child’s toy or new clothing item, they will get a discounted day of skiing and riding at Okemo. Skiers and riders who make a donation will be able to purchase full-day lift access, valid that same day, for $39.

Okemo Mountain Ambassadors will be accepting donations between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Clock Tower base area, at 306 Mountain Road in Ludlow. Volunteers from the Black River Good Neighbor Services Christmas Basket Program will distribute the donated items to needy families in time for the holidays.

In addition to gathering donations for the Cares and Shares Food Drive, Okemo is donating 100 frozen turkeys to the Christmas Basket Program.

For more information about Okemo Mountain Resort, call 802-228-1600 or visit okemo.com.

Dec. 4: Apply now for 2018 Apple Blossom Cotillion

The Apple Blossom Cotillion is accepting applications for elementary school couples and Apple Blossom Queen contestants. The 2018 Cotillion is on Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5.

Elementary school children in grades kindergarten through 4 are invited to participate in the 62nd annual Apple Blossom Cotillion, presented by Springfield Hospital and Springfield Medical Care Systems.

The young performers are introduced in couples, just like the high school participants and escorts, and they perform singing and dancing numbers.

Children should apply as a couple, a girl and her male escort like the high school participants. Elementary school couples that submit a completed application by the due date of Dec. 4 are eligible to participate unless the number of applicants exceeds the capacity of the production. In that case, a random drawing will be held on Dec. 7 to determine the participants.

High school senior girls in the communities served by Springfield Hospital and Springfield Medical Care Systems are invited to participate. One will join the select group of Apple Blossom Queens.

Parents who would like their children to participate can obtain an application form from the Springfield Hospital Development office, 802-885-7644, or lkraft@springfieldmed.org. Applications are also available at www.springfieldmed.org and at area schools. Completed applications must be received by Dec. 4.

For information, call Larry Kraft, 802-885-7644, or lkraft@springfieldmed.org.

Proceeds from the event are used for the Dr. E Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award and to benefit Springfield Hospital and the 10 community health centers of SMCS.

Dec. 4: Fuel aid event benefits Andover, Chester residents

The annual Chester and Andover House Warming Gathering will take place on Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at Baba ‘a’ Louis Bakery, 92 Vermont Route 11 in Chester. All are invited.

This event raises money to help local residents with fuel assistance to heat their homes during the cold winter months. Proceeds are given to the Chester-Andover Family Center to distribute to those in the Andover and Chester communities who need help.

Now that less money for winter heat costs is being made available from the federal LIHEAP program, it is harder for those in need to get support to heat their homes. From donations received at the House Warming Event in 2016, Chester-Andover Family Center was able to provide fuel assistance to over 50 households in our community.

The Chester and Andover Town Democratic Committees sponsor the non-political event. For more information, contact Bill Dakin at 802-875-3456. If you are unable to attend but wish to make a donation, make checks payable to Chester-Andover Family Center, a 501(c)3 organization, and send to Bill Dakin, c/o Dakin and Benelli, PC, P. O. Box 499, Chester, VT 05143.

Dec. 5: Winhall Library writers’ group meets

Winhall Memorial Library’s writers’ group meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. In December, the meetings are on Dec. 5 and Dec. 19. Bring writing samples to share and an inventive prompt. The informal group will share their interest, love/hate, obsession, trials and tribulations with the craft of writing.

Everyone is encouraged to help one another through problem spots in their writing, bounce ideas off other members, and talk about the latest news affecting the industry/craft. Though writing is a solitary endeavor, this group is to support the writer, for all levels of writing. For more information, call the library at 802-297-9741 or email winhalllibrary@comcast.net. “Like” them on Facebook and visit www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org.