GMUHS Honor Roll for 1st Quarter

Green Mountain Union High School has announced its 1st Quarter Honor Roll for the 2017-2018 school year.

Honors

Middle School Honors are earned by those students with one off-setting grade not below a C-. (There must be an A+, A, or A- to offset the one grade of a C+, C or C-). High School Honors means that the student earned no grade lower than a B-.

7th Grade

Jayda Chase, Grant Leed, Brodie Massey and Bruce Wright.

8th Grade

James Birmingham, Caroline Donovan-Atwood, Lauren Greenslet, Kagan Hance, Evan Hayes, Reid Hryckiewicz, Dylan McCarthy, Mitchell Rounds, Royce Schultz and Lily Vullo.

9th Grade

Tori Blanchard, Anna Church, Mary Churchill, Sarah Devereux, Lindsey Johnson, Graeme McGrath, Ty Merrill, Jonathan Oakes, Anika Reitmeyer-Lankone, Madison Rose, Richard Temple and Claire Tyrrell.

10th Grade

Devin Brown, Reaghan Bushey, Austin Chaves, Ozzie Jewett, Jacob Knight,Noah Ogorzalek, Jackie Parker-Jennings, Ahna Perry, Gregory Picz and Allison Quaile.

11th Grade

Carissa Bailey, Emery Benoit, Bailie Carey, Krysta Francoeur, Brigid Karl, Erika Knockenhauer, Emily McCann, Teyan Morin, Jeffrey Parker, Christopher Savage, Marc Sheldon, Johnathan Thomas-Clark and Saphire Tucker-McCartney.

12th Grade

Lydia Churchill, Melanie Harwood, Kiya Johnson, Adam Landry, Mariah Lique, Ryan McSally, Evan Otis, Michael Pisciotta, William Stearns, Bayarmaa Tumur-Ochir and Ashley Wyman.

High Honors

Middle School High Honors are earned by those with no grade below a B-, while High School High Honors goes to those students with all A’s with one B.

7th Grade

Kira Brown, Eliza Burbela, Jazmine Curley, Jake Goodman, Sydney Handren, Philip Malazarte, Chloe Jenkins, Maisen LaPrise, Conner Miles, Braden Morrie, Colt Patoine and Jessica Pierce.

8th Grade

Ryan Colburn, Maya Farrar, Jordan Harper, Benjamin Hart, Maxwell Hooke, Haley Racicot, Mitchell Rounds and Grace Tyrrell.

9th Grade

Nicolas Houghton, Lily Jones, Rosalee Saccardo and Olivia Wright.

10th Grade

Starr Gaudet, Meekah Hance, Nina Neptune, Kamryn Ravlin and Magali Stowell Aleman.

11th Grade

Gary Clay, Keegan Ewald, Allison Kenney, Maya Lewis, Jenner Lyman and Chelsea Rose.

12th Grade

Ioleandra Barbaro, Josh Bodin, Isabelle Cameron, Clint Goodman, Sabrina Manfredo, Anna Mykhaylyuk, Katherine Pare, Rachel Parent, Avery Prescott, Casey Richardson, Jordan Truell and Alexia White.

Principal’s List

Middle School and High School Principal’s List is made by those with no grade below an A-.

7th Grade

Tristan Anderson, Samuel Boxer, Bonnie Crowley, Berkley Hutchins, Marlayna King, Trinity Miner, Eben Mosher, Liam O’Brien, Claire Palmer, Tristan Prescott, Janie Thompson and Mia Valente.

8th Grade

Liam Benoit, Kimberly Cummings, Miles Garvin, Clara Gignoux, Everett Mosher, Hannah Robinson and Eva Svec.

9th Grade

Aliza Allen, Kayley Boissonnault, Erik Heitsmith, Alexandra Hutchins, Kyleigh Moses, Tierney O’Brien and Chestina Terry.

10th Grade

James Anderson, Olivia Bernier, Kameron Cummings, Gary Gaudet Jr., Laurel King, Erin Otis, Chase Rawson, Alyssa Ripley, Zoe Svec, Jacob Thomas, Rileigh Thomas, Madison Wilson and Angelae Wunderle.

11th Grade

Hannah Buffum, Aedan Coger, Hailey Colyer, Rachel Guerra, Brianna Hudson, Paige Karl, Anne Lamson, Simone Martorano, Reilly Merrill, Delenn Moore, Camille Rivet and Cassandra Spaulding.

12th Grade

Christian Bischofberger, Anileah Buswell, Tiffany Ervin, Noelle Gignoux, Madeline Harper, Sierra Kehoe, Chrystal Longe, Brianna Luman, Clara Martorano, Eliza Rounds and Sadie Wood.