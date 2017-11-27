Telegraph Business Ticker

Cedar Hill employees honored

The Vermont Health Care Association has given three awards to the Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community in Windsor, according to a statement from Cedar Hill. The awards were presented at VHCA’s annual conference in September.

Cathy Connors won the award for outstanding residential care LPN of the year. She has worked for Cedar Hill for six years and has more than 40 years of experience in dementia care.

Liddy Merritt was honored as skilled nursing facility cook. She has prepared and served breakfast and lunch for nine years, keeping track of dietary needs and individual preferences.

One of her colleagues in the kitchen, Josh Martini, was recognized as this year’s top dietary aide. For the last 11 years, he has tracked food labeling, refrigerator logs, deliveries and kept the floors and equipment clean.

In addition to these awards, Cedar Hill has been awarded five stars on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Nursing Home Compare site, and 5 Stars Best Nursing Home in Vermont by U.S. News and World Report for the fourth year in a row.

Okemo Mtn. gets high marks

Okemo Mountain Resort has received top rankings from several ski organizations.

SKI Magazine ranked Okemo No. 1 for lifts in the East. The magazine also recognized Okemo for its grooming, snow, lodging, service and being child friendly.

The online skiing community Newschoolers formed a partnership with Snow Park Technologies to rank the best terrain parks in North America. Okemo was ranked No. 4 in the East.

OnTheSnow.com cited Okemo as one of the top resorts for children and families. The organization provides snow reports, weather forecasts, and webcams for ski resorts.

$1M available for agricultural

clean water planning

T che state Agency for Agriculture, Food and Markets has announced at least $1 million in grants associated with Ag Clean Water Initiative Program with money from the state’s Clean Water Fund.

The money is to be used for projects to reduce nutrient runoff from farms, with an emphasis on projects which diminish phosphorus losses in priority watersheds. Request for Proposal documents can be found at here. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.