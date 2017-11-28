To the editor: Young chefs prep for 2018 Jr. Iron Chef competition

For the sixth year in a row, Green Mountain Union High will be participating in the Jr. Iron Chef Vermont competition in March 2018. We have three great teams and their coaches already practicing in the kitchen on a weekly basis.

They have been cooking and testing recipes to start creating the one they will enter in the event. We have been winners a few times so the teams are working very hard to be winners once again.

We have two high school teams, the first is the Cheftains, and this is a seasoned team with a great deal of experience at the event and coached by Christine Anderson and Carol Neff, two great chefs in their own right. Team members are veterans Caitlin McCoy, Simone Martarano, Alexandria Pippen, and Chelsea Rose.

The second high school team is The Skillet Takes, coached by Carrie King and Jana Bryan. This is a winning team as well and very tough competitors. The team consists of Laurel King, Ange Wunderle, Rileigh Thomas and newcomer Kameron Cummings. This is a very organized team and I expect them to be winners once again.

Our middle school team, Turnip the Beet, is young but very experienced. This team is coached by Michelle Farrar, who is in her first year coaching, but experienced in cooking. Our two seasoned members are Maya and Aiden Farrar. We have three new team members, Berkley Hutchins, Marlayna King and Isaiah Rivet. This team has a very good chance of bringing home a win also, as they have done in the past.

Teams are given 90 minutes to wow the expert judges. Awards are given in each age group, There are three awards of equal importance.

The Crowd Pleaser is awarded to the dish that best incorporates color, texture and taste for a true crowd pleaser.

The Lively Local is awarded to the dish best highlighting Vermont foods.

The Mise en Place (everything in its place) is awarded to the team that shows exemplary teamwork, order, and professionalism.

I will keep everyone updated with our progress. A very special thanks to all of our coaches devoting so much of their time to work with their teams.Sincerely,

Jack Carroll

GMUHS Food Services

Coordinator

Jr. Iron Chef Vermont