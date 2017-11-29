Police: Substance found at retirement community is ricin poison, FBI investigating

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, first responders were called to the Wake Robin retirement community Shelburne, for a possible exposure to the poison ricin. The substance did test positive in the field, results that were later confirmed in a test by the Vermont Department of Health Laboratory completed early this morning.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, the incident is considered isolated and is being investigated by the FBI. The release also said that there is no danger to the public and that no one has developed symptoms of ricin poisoning, which come on rapidly after exposure. All areas that could have been exposed to this substance have been evacuated and secured by law enforcement, according to police.

Police say no other information is available at this time but provided information on ricin from the Vermont Department of Health: