Andrew ‘Andy’ Baldwin, 60, fine homebuilder who loved the outdoors

Andrew “Andy” E. Baldwin, 60, passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday Nov. 21, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on April 11, 1957 in Indianapolis, Ind., the third of seven children of Fred and Janet Baldwin, former residents of Chester. After growing up in Orange, Conn., he relocated to Vermont to start a family of his own.

As a young man, Mr. Baldwin began his lifelong career and craft as a master carpenter by working on a furniture assembly line in Connecticut.

He then started his own business in Vermont as a fine homebuilder and carpenter, building and restoring several local buildings including the Chester House Inn. He then worked for Gassetts Group in Ludlow, where he was a foreman for more than two decades.

Along with his love of woodworking, Mr. Baldwin also loved restoring his 1954 Willys pickup truck, sailing his vintage lightning sailboat, and hiking, hunting and snowshoeing in the woods of Vermont.

Mr. Baldwin is survived by his three children, Sara Collins, Mae Keefe and Daniel Baldwin; his former wife and friend Lynn Josselyn; his granddaughter Jane Collins; and his six siblings, Tom Baldwin, Gerry Conniff, Lorri Ambrosi, Cathy Forbes, Liz Petraska and Aimee Toner.

A memorial service with light refreshments will be held at the Fullerton Inn from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.