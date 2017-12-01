Dec. 6: Chester Select Board meeting to follow Popple Dungeon culvert public meeting

At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, a public meeting will be held to gather input on the large culvert replacement on Popple Dungeon Road in Chester. The meeting will be held at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

It will be followed immediately by the Select Board meeting, which is called a “special” meeting because it is being held at other than the regular time. Below is that agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from the Nov. 15, 2017 Select Board meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Chester Snowmobile Club Request

5. Stoodley Road name change

6. Review General Fund Draft Budget

7. Review Capital & Bond Plans Draft Budgets

8. New Business for Next Agenda

9. Adjourn