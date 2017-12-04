Arts events: Dec. 7 through Dec. 9, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Dec. 7: ‘Tuck Everlasting’ musical in Brattleboro

The New England Youth Theatre presents a new production of Tuck Everlasting, opening at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 at NEYT, 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro. Additional performances are at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 9 and Dec. 14 through 16, with matinees at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17.

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence in Treegap, N.H. She discovers the magical secret of the Tuck family and

embarks on an extraordinary adventure. The musical is based on the best-selling, award-winning novel by Natalie Babbitt and adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federl.

Tickets for the performances are $15 for adults, and $13 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.neyt.org, in person at the NEYT Box Office, or by phone 802-246-6398 from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

New England Youth Theatre is an accessible theater, with accommodations for wheelchairs, and Assistive Listening Devices for patrons who are hard of hearing.

Dec. 9: Reception for works of Esther Fishman

A reception for the one-woman show of the work of Esther Fishman will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St. in South Londonderry.

On display will be Fishman’s pastel paintings, collage, jewelry and ornaments. Light refreshments will be served.

Dec. 9: Benefit concert features Ignat Solzhenitsyn

Pianist and conductor Ignat Solzhenitsyn takes the stage at the Brattleboro Music Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 72 Blanche Moyse Way in Brattleboro.

The concert is presented in honor of Chonghyo Shin, who taught Solzhenitsyn piano as a youngster at the BMC Music School.

Tickets are $20 to $50 and can be purchased by calling the BMC at 802-257-4523 or visiting bmcvt.org.

Dec. 9: Annual ‘Nutcracker’ performed in Springfield

The Dance Factory presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

The Nutcracker tells the story of young Clara Staulbaum and the magical Nutcracker she is given from her Uncle Drosselmeyer.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for students. Both performances are at Springfield High School at 303 South St. in Springfield and benefit the Drama Club.

This is the 25th year The Dance Factory has presented The Nutcracker. Originally choreographed by Susan Hagan, this year’s production will be directed by Ashley Hensel-Browning and will feature new and old choreography from productions past.

For information contact The Dance Factory by calling 802-875-2561 emailing derosia85@vermontel.net or visiting www.facebook.com/springfielddancefactory.

Dec. 9: Celtic harpist Áine Minogue featured

Irish harpist and singer, Áine Minogue, brings song, poetry, and dance music, to Bellows Falls, performing as part of the new Stone Church by Candlelight series at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 at Immanuel Episcopal Church at 20 Church St.

Born and raised in Borrisokane, County Tipperary, Ireland, Áine Minogue is an award-winning harpist, singer, arranger, and composer. Her music varies in styles, including Celtic, World, Folk, Spiritual, and New Age.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors.

Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.