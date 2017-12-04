Christmas events: Dec. 8 through Dec. 9, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Dec. 8: Londonderry tree lighting with Santa

ponsored by the Londonderry Rotary and Susie Wyman, the Mountain Marketplace Holiday Tree will be lit at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 at 5700 VT-100 in Londonderry.

There will be caroling by The Nordic Harmonii, and an appearance by Santa Claus. An open house will follow at Neighborhood Connections, located next to the Londonderry Post Office. It is a family event, bring the children for homemade cookies and hot chocolate. Visit www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org for more information.

Dec. 9: Chester Annual Christmas Dinner open to all

The community is welcome to share in a wonderful, free Chester Annual Christmas Dinner beginning at noon on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Chester Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St. in Chester. It’s a great time to enjoy a great meal and visit with neighbors. If you would like a take-out delivered please call Georgia Ethier 875-6242. If you have questions, please contact Pat Budnick at 875-2626.

Dec. 9: Free holiday broom decoration workshop

On Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m., Alma Beals will offer a Holiday Broom Decorating program at Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

Pine brooms and festive decorations will be provided free of charge. Several glue guns will be available, but feel free to bring your own.

This program is free and open to the public. Space is limited to 10 participants. To register or more information, call 802-463-4270, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.