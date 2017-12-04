Community events: Dec. 7 through Dec. 12, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Dec. 7: State Rep. Bock to speak at Chester Rotary

Tom Bock, Vermont state representative from the Windsor 3-1 District, which includes Chester, Andover, Baltimore and North Springfield, will be the First Thursday Chester Rotary speaker on Dec. 7. The event starts at 5:15 p.m. at the Fullerton Inn on the Green in Chester.

Rep. Bock will talk about the past legislative session, upcoming initiatives, budget issues and regulatory mandates placed on local governments. Bock is a member of the House Committee on Agriculture and Forestry and he co-sponsored 33 bills and resolutions during his freshman year as a legislator.

Bock moved to Chester in 1971 and became vice president of Readex Microprint/Newsbank and subsequently owned and operated Vermont T’s.

This event is part of Chester Rotary’s First Thursday series. It is free and open to the public. For planning purposes, participants are requested to register at chestervtrotary@gmail.com.

Dec. 7: Wantastiquet Rotary hosts Magic Mtn. owner

On Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. the Wantastiquet Rotary Club of Londonderry will host Geoff Hatheway, president of Ski Magic LLC, who will speak about the new Magic Mountain.

Ski Magic purchased the mountain one year ago and has since made numerous improvements to the mountain and the lodge. Hatheway will discuss those as well as future plans.

Open to the public, the meeting will be held at the Second Congregational Church on North Main Street (Routes 11 & 30) in the lower level cafeteria. Call 802-824-6286.

Dec. 8: Winter farmers market continues in Weston

Attend the Weston Winter Farmers Market on Fridays from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29, at Walker Farm Center at 705 Main St. in Weston. Find dairy, eggs, cheese, meat, and bread vendors as well as prepared foods, artisans and craftspeople.

The Dec. 8 market features Andover fiddle and banjo duo John Specker and daughter Ida Mae. Call 802-824-8167 for more information.

Dec. 8: Celebrate local resident on her 95th

Local resident Helen Vail will turn 95 on Sunday, Dec. 10. Her family has asked for help in wishing her a happy birthday. Cards can either be dropped off or mailed to the Winhall Memorial Library by Dec. 8.

The cards will be delivered to Vail on her birthday. Vail attended school in the building that is now the library. Stop by the library to see the photo of Vail and her classmates from 1935. Send cards at Winhall Memorial Library, PO Box 738, 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road Bondville, VT 05340. Email winhalllibrary@comcast.net for more information.

Dec. 9: Andover Mountaineer Snow Riders hosts pancake breakfast

The Andover Mountaineer Snow Riders will host its fourth annual community pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road in Andover. Open to the public, the cost of breakfast is a non-perishable food item or cash, with all proceeds/donations to be given to the Chester-Andover Family Center.

The group would like Snowmobilers to be aware, this is the last weekend to get an early bird 2018 season pass T.M.A.s; the group will sign up people at the event.

Call 802-875-2343 or email andoversnowridersvt@gmail.com for more information.

Dec. 9: Annual BRAM Soup ‘n’ Sip Gala Fundraiser

The Black River Academy Museum’s Soup ‘n’ Sip annual fundraising event hosts family activities all day Saturday, Dec. 9 at 14 High St. in Ludlow.

From noon to 4 p.m. attendees participate in wreath-making activities, along with decorating graham cracker “gingerbread” houses. The wreaths cost $20 and the “gingerbread” houses cost $5.

For $2, create Christmas ornaments. Gretchen Gregory from Northern Gardens and Landscapes will serve all-natural teas while children can look for hidden fairy houses. These houses will be put up for silent auction in the evening. Those interested in attending are asked to register by calling 802-228-5050.

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., there will be a silent auction, games, stocking and basket raffles, a scavenger hunt, and a café serving soups, chowders, and chili. Admission is $25 paid by cash or check.

Visit for more information call 802-228-5050.

Dec. 9: Learn to identify trees with county forester

Join the Vermont Woodlands Association on two Winter Tree Identification Walks in December.

The first Tree ID Walk will be hosted at Merck Forest and Farmland from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The second Winter Tree Identification Walk will be hosted at the One World Conservation Center, 413 US Route 7 South in Bennington, on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Learn to identify trees and shrubs in their winter landscape through these hands-on workshops. Bennington County Forester Kyle Mason teaches participants key tips that any budding naturalist should know. The Winter Tree ID Walks are free, open to the public, and are family friendly. Wear appropriate clothing and shoes for the weather. The walks will only be canceled in the case of unfavorable weather. For more information or to register, call 802-747-7900, or email info@vermontwoodlands.org.

Registration is highly recommended, but not required for the Merck Forest and Farmland walk. Merck Forest is located at 3270 Route 315 in Rupert. Registration is required for the One World Conservation Center walk. You may register online at oneworldconservationcenter.org.

Dec. 11: Learn about the American marten

The American marten is the subject of a presentation by wildlife specialist Katy Crumley at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11 at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.

Crumley works seasonally with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, and her primary role includes the management of field-based marten and lynx monitoring and camera database management.

Martens, with long, slender bodies, pointed faces, small prominent ears, short legs and long furry tails, are roughly the size of their more aquatic relative, the mink. They are on Vermont’s endangered species list with a recovery plan at the outset of their re-introduction effort. Crumley will discuss the history of this effort, department attempts to evaluate the success, and monitoring activities to date.

This lecture is offered at no charge, but call 802-824-4343 if you would like to attend. Neighborhood Connections is a community-based non-profit social services agency serving individuals and families in the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont. Check out their website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.

Dec. 12: Snowshoe, ski or hike up Mother Myrick Mtn.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12 meet at 9 a.m. at the top of Nichols Hill Road parking area in Dorset for a backcountry ski, snowshoe or hike up Mother Myrick Mountain. This is a challenging hike with 3,356 feet of elevation gain over about 3 miles and several steep sections, then a return on the same trail. The reward is a big view from the ridgeline.

Bring an extra layer of clothes, extra pair of gloves, water, snack, and lunch. Bring hand-warmers.

This trip may change to use traction devices if there is not enough snow for snowshoes and skis. Reservation is mandatory so that participants can be notified if there is a change from skis/snowshoes to traction devices. Call Katie Brooks at 802-867-5369 or email ktktadams@comcast.net to register.

Dec. 12: Astronomy group hosts talk on life in universe

The Southern Vermont Astronomy Group hosts Al Budreau for a discussion on the nature of life in the universe at this month’s public astronomy meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Whiting Library Community Room, 117 Main St. in Chester.

Budreau’s talk examines astronomical methods and concepts used to explore the possibility of life elsewhere in the universe.

The library is fully ADA accessible. This presentation will be held rain or shine. Visit http://sovera.org for more information.

SoVerA is an organization composed of amateur and professional astronomers, educators, students and lots of members of the lay public. SoVerA is dedicated to making astronomy much more accessible to all. Talks and presentations are free and open to the public.