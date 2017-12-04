Telegraph Business Ticker

New businesses coming online in Chester

By Cynthia Prairie

The business landscape continues to change in and around Chester, much of it for the better. Nancy and Hugh Pennell of Smokeshire Road have transformed the former Post Office and grocery at 3630 Route 103 in Gassetts into a warm showroom and store filled with the works of many local craftsmen.

There is a large selection of Simon Pearce glass, Clear Lake Furniture and Hugh Pennell’s own fine woodwork, the stock of which is expected to grow.

The shop, known as Smokeshire Design, also boasts tableware, linens, pottery, pewterware, candles, Champlain Chocolates and choice Rebecca Haas jewelry.

When you go, pay special attention to the shop’s interior, with recycled roof slates gracing the wall and Hugh Pennell’s accordian-like mahogany panels and Moroccan-styled window screens. It’s a marvel in itself. The shop number is 875-3109.

Gail and Jerry Stewart have set the opening of their Gussie’s Place dog kennel for Monday, Dec. 18. The new kennel, at 284 Elm St. in Chester, will provide day care and evening boarding.

Gail Stewart said she wants to create a safe, healthy, loving and active environment for the dogs who stay there. “I want their owners to have the peace of mind that when that their dogs are being taken care of,” she said.

The kennel will be open 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For reservations, call Gussie’s Place at 875-3535.

John McClure, who celebrated 40 years of Baba-À-Louis Bakery in September, has put the word out that it is now time for him to consider the future of the bakery and that wonderous, cathedral-like property that is its home at 92 Vt. Route 11 in Chester. According to the bakery’s website, McClure is considering:

Selling the business.

Training someone to take over the business in its current location.

Leasing the building for a different type of business.

McClure is willing to consider other proposals. The telephone number is 875-4666.

3 win in Artisans Marketplace celebrates raffle

In celebration of 103 Artisans Marketplace 10th Anniversary in business, owners Payne and Elise Junker have raffled off a Payne Junker Studio, one-of-a-kind piece of metal art during its annual Thanksgiving Open House.

First Prize was awarded to Vin Petrella, of San Diego, Calif. He won the Moose with an Attitude art piece.

2nd Prize of three Plymouth cheeses went to Jeannie Spafford of Chester.

3rd Prize of assorted artisan chocolates went to Sheila Grimsley.

Artisans Marketplace is located at 7 Pineview Drive and Route 103 S. in Chester.

Start Your Own Business workshop Thursday

The Vermont Small Business Development Center hosts a workshop for those thinking about starting their own business, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at Springfield Regional Development Corp., 14 Clinton St. in Springfield. This Starting Your Own Business workshop is aimed at helping future entrepreneurs turn their passions into a full-fledged business venture.

Participants receive a comprehensive start-up workbook, handouts, and resources in marketing, financing, management and operations. The price of the workshop is $129. Register online at www.vtsbdc.org under the training tab.

Vermont Small Business Development Center is a non-profit partnership of government, education, and business, organized to help Vermont small businesses succeed.