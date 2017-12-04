UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of Nov. 13, 2017.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!

Northbound bridge activities:

Monday thru Friday – Daytime:

• Continue excavation of Pier 2 cofferdam

• Complete removal of Pier 1

• Begin removal of bridge abutment on I-91 NB

• Continue sheet driving on Pier 3 cofferdam

• Begin driving steel pile for new Pier 1

• Truck traffic expected on Golden Hill Road from 7am to 5pm

